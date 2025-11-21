BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DHF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 493.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

