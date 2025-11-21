Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 20th

Boeing, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, AST SpaceMobile, and RTX are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of companies whose primary business is tied to the space economy—including launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, space infrastructure and services, and related aerospace and defense firms. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the growth potential of commercial space activities, though they often carry higher volatility, long development timelines, and regulatory and technological risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Recommended Stories