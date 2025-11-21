Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ImmunityBio (IBRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX):
- 11/17/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/5/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/27/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.
