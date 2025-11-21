Equitable (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 39,700 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,185,935.60. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,912,349.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Mark Pearson sold 149 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $8,116.03.

On Thursday, September 18th, Mark Pearson sold 39,551 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,144,455.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Equitable by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

