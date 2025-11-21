Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August Troendle Sells 23,862 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 23,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.07, for a total value of $14,127,974.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 862,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,550,842.05. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $586.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $625.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Medpace by 244.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

