Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN is Willis Investment Counsel’s 4th Largest Position

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.2% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $54,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $153.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

