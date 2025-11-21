Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sanjit Biswas Sells 123,336 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 123,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $4,501,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. This trade represents a 87.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 36,664 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $1,324,670.32.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,937 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,762.06.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 149,063 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $5,804,513.22.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $6,180,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $6,137,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,590 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $999,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 133,410 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $5,198,987.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 30,145 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,072,257.65.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 129,855 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $4,592,971.35.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The company had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Samsara by 6,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Samsara by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Samsara and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

