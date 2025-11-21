FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 181.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.47 and its 200 day moving average is $291.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $355.87.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

