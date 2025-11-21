Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 226.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,050 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after buying an additional 491,002 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

