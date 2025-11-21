Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,418,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,355,350 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $835,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Comcast by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 954,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,077,000 after buying an additional 177,057 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 239,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 169,372 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 939.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 287,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 259,644 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,417,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $407,476,000 after purchasing an additional 651,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Comcast by 9.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,961,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,994,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $44.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

