Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $57,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

Shares of UNH opened at $311.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.35 and a 200-day moving average of $317.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $622.83. The firm has a market cap of $282.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

