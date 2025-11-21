Comparing Orangekloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) & Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) and Orangekloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Orangekloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo 0.38% 0.40% 0.25% Orangekloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vimeo has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orangekloud Technology has a beta of 4.61, indicating that its stock price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

85.0% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Vimeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vimeo and Orangekloud Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $417.01 million 3.12 $27.01 million $0.02 392.00 Orangekloud Technology $2.96 million 1.83 -$6.33 million N/A N/A

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Orangekloud Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and Orangekloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 2 3 0 0 1.60 Orangekloud Technology 1 0 1 0 2.00

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $7.03, indicating a potential downside of 10.29%. Orangekloud Technology has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,062.16%. Given Orangekloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orangekloud Technology is more favorable than Vimeo.

Summary

Vimeo beats Orangekloud Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Orangekloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

Orangekloud Technology, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing information technology consulting services. Its digital transformation projects include the sales and consulting of Microsoft Dynamics ERP software licenses. It operates through the Packaged Software Solutions, and No-Code Platform and Mobile Application segments. The Packaged Software Solutions segment refers to packaged software and custom software solutions. The No-Code Platform and Mobile Application focuses on providing a rapid development environment through a No-Code platform. The company was founded by Kian Hwa Goh, Lay Hua Lung and Kim Chwee Chew on May 12, 2023 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.