White Pine Capital LLC Sells 675 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,129,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,217,139,000 after purchasing an additional 695,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,143,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,958,000 after purchasing an additional 89,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.5%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.