TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stake in CAE Inc $CAE

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Browning West LP increased its stake in shares of CAE by 131.4% in the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 13,734,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,742,000 after buying an additional 7,800,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,957,000 after acquiring an additional 149,142 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,863,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after buying an additional 1,122,470 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CAE by 15.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,087,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,530,000 after acquiring an additional 822,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CAE by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,964,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,885,000 after purchasing an additional 337,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. CAE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business had revenue of $897.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

