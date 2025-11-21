GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNNDY. Zacks Research lowered GN Store Nord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GN Store Nord in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get GN Store Nord alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord Price Performance

Shares of GNNDY opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. GN Store Nord has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.41). GN Store Nord had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 4.05%.The company had revenue of $611.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About GN Store Nord

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.