Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $380.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $399.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.85.

PODD stock opened at $312.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.43 and a 200-day moving average of $314.18. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Insulet has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Insulet by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,130,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

