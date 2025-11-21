Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at UBS Group

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KLAR. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Klarna Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Klarna Group Stock Performance

KLAR stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Klarna Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.94 million. Klarna Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Klarna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

Further Reading

