Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,917 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:COP opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.87. The company has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.