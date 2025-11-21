zkSync (ZK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $111.97 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, zkSync has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. zkSync has a market capitalization of $279.02 million and $111.97 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

zkSync Profile

zkSync launched on June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 13,960,139,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is zksync.mirror.xyz. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 13,960,139,525.23120076 with 9,019,724,324.66814003 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.04377188 USD and is down -15.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $108,829,469.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

