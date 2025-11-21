Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRGY. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price objective on Crescent Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%.The business had revenue of $866.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,363,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,658,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 42.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,969,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,215,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

