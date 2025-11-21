EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

EME opened at $583.11 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $778.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.02%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

