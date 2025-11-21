Wrapped Matic Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $30.54 million and $4.63 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,449.36 or 0.99168044 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 228,816,794 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 229,755,848.44309902. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.1395146 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3409 active market(s) with $3,702,022.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

