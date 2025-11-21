Stratis Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $1.56 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.53 or 0.03272191 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000483 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00015621 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00007500 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002297 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005127 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003055 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000162 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
