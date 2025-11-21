Stratis Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $1.56 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.53 or 0.03272191 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00015621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00007500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.