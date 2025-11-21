crvUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.30 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $242.12 million and $2.30 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD launched on May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 242,846,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,809,532 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.finance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 239,538,387.40790236. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99809107 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $1,720,537.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

