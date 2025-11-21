Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Trading Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 and last traded at GBX 25.70. 725,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 317,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.

Likewise Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.88. The stock has a market cap of £60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Likewise Group (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 0.09 EPS for the quarter. Likewise Group had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Likewise Group Plc will post 1.1006289 EPS for the current year.

Likewise Group Company Profile

Likewise is a distributor of Residential and Commercial Flooring to independent retailers and contractors via it’s twelve Distribution and Logistics Centres in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newbury, Sidcup, Sudbury, Erith, Derby, Newport and Plymouth.

With the support of Manufacturing Partners across the Globe, an extensive product offering has been developed and with strong relationships with UK customers, In its formative five year journey, it has established a business with over 7,000 customers and currently employees c.500 employees.

