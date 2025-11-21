Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Trading Down 52.7% – Should You Sell?

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 52.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.70 and last traded at GBX 8.76. Approximately 190,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 116,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50.

Bigblu Broadband Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Bigblu Broadband alerts:

Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter. Bigblu Broadband had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 72.30%. Analysts forecast that Bigblu Broadband plc will post 4.5967742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bigblu Broadband

BBB is a broadband provider that delivers super-fast broadband using alternative technologies to homes and businesses that are unserved or underserved by fibre.

BBB has customers in 30 countries with regional business units in the UK (serving UK, Germany, Poland, Greece and Ireland), Italy (serving Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland), Norway (serving Scandinavia) and Australia (serving Australasia).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.