Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading 19% Higher – Here’s Why

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 19% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.44. 1,197,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 231,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price objective on shares of Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.
About Graphite One
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
