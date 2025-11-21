Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Up 18.8% – What’s Next?

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.99 and last traded at GBX 3.98. 5,671,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,756,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35.
Eurasia Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.01. The firm has a market cap of £129.86 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The mining company reported GBX 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Eurasia Mining had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eurasia Mining Plc will post 13.0005669 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eurasia Mining
Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.
