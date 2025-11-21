Varenne Capital Partners Purchases 29,902 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Varenne Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 4.0% of Varenne Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $490.97 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.64. The company has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.