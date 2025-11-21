University of Illinois Foundation Acquires New Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of University of Illinois Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $324.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.76. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $372.78.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

