Watchman Group Inc. Buys Shares of 243,578 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 243,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,748,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,085 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,882,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,841,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,328,000 after buying an additional 3,151,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,941,000 after buying an additional 645,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60,645 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

