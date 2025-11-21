Power Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Power Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,689,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,805,000 after acquiring an additional 227,277 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Citigroup by 25.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 248,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on C. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.1%

C opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.