MAI Capital Management Has $23.45 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.25.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5%

Waste Management stock opened at $216.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.88. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.