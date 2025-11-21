Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issues Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 468.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. Nano-X Imaging updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.97. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 193.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 529.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 20.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NNOX shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

