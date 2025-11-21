Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,617,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $603,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $235.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $105.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

