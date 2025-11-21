Marsico Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Corporation $SONY

Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 328,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sony by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,845,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,198,000 after acquiring an additional 257,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth about $78,905,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 124.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,849 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 4,056.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,973,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,753,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Sony Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
