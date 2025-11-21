Marsico Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Corporation $SONY

Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 328,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sony by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,845,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,198,000 after acquiring an additional 257,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth about $78,905,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 124.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,849 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 4,056.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,973,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,753,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

