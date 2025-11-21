Swiss National Bank Acquires 370,800 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of AbbVie worth $993,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $229.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.