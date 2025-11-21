Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Union Pacific worth $417,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.