Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,289,000 after buying an additional 324,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:MO opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

