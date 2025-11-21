Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $24,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,228,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 194.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE DGX opened at $187.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $148.70 and a one year high of $197.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total transaction of $1,488,683.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,745.50. This represents a 51.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,118 shares of company stock worth $7,127,684. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

