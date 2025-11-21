Willis Investment Counsel Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,422 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $120.90 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

