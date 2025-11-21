Willis Investment Counsel Has $3.09 Million Position in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.07% of Frontdoor worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,024,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,760,000 after purchasing an additional 685,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Frontdoor by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 390,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research cut Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $49.52 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

