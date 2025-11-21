Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

