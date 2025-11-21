YANKCOM Partnership Has $7.70 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of YANKCOM Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. YANKCOM Partnership owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Fischer Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $266.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.42 and its 200 day moving average is $255.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $288.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

