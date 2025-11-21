Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,019,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,403,000 after purchasing an additional 376,499 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,599,484,000 after acquiring an additional 480,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,288,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,801,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $956,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,032,000 after purchasing an additional 419,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.82 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

