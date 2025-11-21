Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.27 Billion Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,664,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.38% of DuPont de Nemours worth $3,269,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $531,037,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,483,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,924,000 after acquiring an additional 932,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after acquiring an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,934,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,287,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $37.10 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $3,334,357.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,599.61. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,357 shares of company stock worth $5,714,857. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.