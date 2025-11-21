Apple Inc. $AAPL is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,287 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $223,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $266.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

