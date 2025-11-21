Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.44 Billion Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,964,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.51% of DTE Energy worth $3,439,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.5%

DTE stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.86. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.