Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.58% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $51,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 100.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.96 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.