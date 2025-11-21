Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Trading Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 126,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 265,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients.

